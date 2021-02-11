Kluane National Park, Yukon, Canada by Atanu Bandyopadhyay

Picture Story

"Staircase Icefall and Consolation Creek". Nope, that's not what it's called ! But I called it as such for two reasons. Why Staircase Icefall ? This particular river got frozen only in a span of 2 days and due to fast freezing, it got frozen in multiple Icy Staircase formation towards downstream. You can see it here in the picture. Above each staircase, there is a layer of thin ice and calm water reflecting the beauty of the mountain. Due to lack of my knowledge with such formation, I chose to call it Staircase Icefall. Why Consolation Creek? This creek was so beautiful at sunrise that it was our only worthwhile frame in our rather dull 3-4 days wait-for-the-flight stopover at Whitehorse. That's why I call it Consolation Creek sunrise.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now