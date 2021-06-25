Kirkjufellsfoss Sunset, Grundarfjordur, Snaefellsnes, Iceland

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Kirkjufell or Church Mountain is one of the most iconic locations in Iceland and instantly recognizable to any landscape photographer who has been or plans to visit Iceland. Being featured in series such as Game of Thrones has also brought throngs of tourists. On my first visit in Spring 2014, only two other photographers and no tourists were present, but visitors have steadily increased since then. Naturally most of us first visit the triple falls of Kirkjufellsfoss, which is what I did on this visit. A wedding party spent much of the late afternoon monopolizing the area around the falls. Finally as a promising sunset began to develop, they packed up and headed down the hill. Only then did their photographer see the sunset and began to hurry his party back. This was too much for one of the landscape photographers who had waited patiently, and he ran down to the wedding photographer and explained the situation. Luckily the pro turned and escorted the party away. On his return, I thanked my new friend for his efforts.

For this shot, I chose to focus on the nearest cascade rather than the main falls in order to form a progression from the sunset in the upper left of the frame through to the lower right of the frame. The image is a manual blend of two shots in Affinity Photo.

Except on a winter visit, I have had good luck at catching colorful sunrises and sunsets here. When it’s calm, the bay provides good reflections of the mountain. The tiny town of Grundarfjordur is only two kilometers down the road and has several guesthouses, a hostel and campground as well as several places to dine.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now