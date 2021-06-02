Kirkcaldy Beach, Fife, Scotland

Picture Story

In the southeast end of Kirkcaldy in Fife, Scotland is a very quiet and peaceful beach. It also has beautiful views over the Firth of Forth towards Edinburgh. The beach is tucked underneath, while a little further along there are small inlets. This place is part of the Fife Coastal Path, 117 miles of coastal path reaching from the Kincardine Bridge to the Newburgh.

That evening, watching the sunset, I waited for the low tide, which discovered the curiosities of the seabed. By checking the tide tables, I can make completely different frames at sunrise or sunset due to different water levels. The tides in this place make the beach grow by up to several dozen meters. It is interesting to walk on the bottom of the sea and look at the rocks, which are usually even several meters under the water.

