Kimmeridge Ledges, Dorset, England

My wife has family in England and we have visited there four times now. The second to last trip was in 1995 though, and she wanted to go again in 2019, which we did from late April to early May. During the other trips, we were in places from London to Wales to Scotland. This time, she wanted to see the south coast. I worked up a number of nice locations to fill a week and a half following some time in London again. In my planning, I used a photography guide for Devon, Dorset, and Cornwall.

Several days after London, we were at Corfe for a couple days. We visited the castle and Old Harry Rocks, then went over to Kimmeridge Bay. The roads were pretty much single lane, and it was very tight if you ran into another car. We parked on the east side of the bay, and walked along the shore under the cliffs. I took some shots here, but did not see the scene that I was expecting. On the way out we noticed an interesting local fossil museum, but did not have time to visit then. This is part of the Jurassic Coast, after all.

The next day, after sunrise in another location, we went back to the museum, which we enjoyed. Since we were close again, we returned to the bay but on the other side. From the western shore line I saw the view that I had wanted the day before, overlooking the rock ledges toward Clavell Tower.

