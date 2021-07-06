    Search
    Keyhole Arch, Pfeifer Beach, California, USA
    By Anca Popa

    A long exposure of two minutes creates an ethereal look to Keyhole Arch at Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur, California. The golden sunlight streaming through the arch only occurs during the winter solstice.

