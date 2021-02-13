Keilvatnet, Lofoten Islands, Norway by Michael Thomas

Picture Story

In the winter of 2018, my wife and I spent a week in Reine and Leknes before visiting Iceland. It’s not exactly easy to get there from the east coast of the United States. We had to fly to Reykjavik, then to Oslo, to Bodo, stay overnight there, before finally flying to Leknes. While most of our time was centered on the area around Reine, we stayed in Leknes to visit several of the northern beaches.

On our way to investigate Eggum Beach, 20 or so km north of Leknes, we drove past Keilvatnet. The summer images of it on Google Maps do not do justice to this small lake. In winter it is quite compelling with its background of snow covered mountains. It was solidly frozen over, so I carefully went out a bit to look for some interesting angles or foreground. I discovered a crack in the ice reminiscent of images I’ve seen from the Canadian Rockies. I tried both horizontal and vertical framing, preferring the latter, which better uses the long crack to draw your eye into the scene. In summer, I’m not a fan of blue skies, but in winter I find the clear blue against the white of snow to be extremely effective.

This image is a focus stack of two images, one for the foreground, the second for the mountains using Affinity Photo. I then manually blended back the sky of the second frame to avoid the multiple exposure effect that fast moving clouds have when stacking.

