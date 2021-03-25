Kastellorizo, Dodecanese, Greece by Pelin Genc

Picture Story

Meis aka Megisti or Kastellorizo, is a small and cute Greek island about 2 km to Kaş, a Turkish coastal town. Megisti is the ancient name of the island and means the largest. Although Meis is the smallest of the Dodecanese, it is so called because it is the largest of the islets around it. Kastellorizo, on the other hand, is the name given to the island when it was under Italian rule and means the Red Fort (Castel Rosso). The name comes from the castle built on the red rocks on the hill.

There are ferry services to Meis from Kaş every day. And I take a day trip to Meis whenever I go to Kaş. I took this photo in one of those trips.

I arrived the island in the afternoon and soon after my arrival, the golden hour started. Gentle rays of the sun were softly touching and passing through the restaurants getting ready for dinner time.

As the sun started to set golden hues turned into a soft pink hue. Colorful boats and houses of Meis and this soft light and hue created a wonderful harmony and beautiful views for photographs. And I kept on taking photographs.

Pink hues were followed by a beautiful blue hour and dinner time activity along the bay. So, I joined my friends for a lovely dinner.

