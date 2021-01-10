All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The area near Kanab, Utah, near the northern Arizona border, is rich with desert vistas, coral sand, canyon and rock formations, and often has interesting cloud patterns. This combination, plus the advantage of open space and trail systems, gives a massive amount of photographic opportunities. Highway 89 in this area offers few “view points”, but we were fortunate to be passing this way during some road construction that had traffic stopped for 20-30 minutes. Just a quick glance and I hurriedly got my camera ready and stepped out of the truck, taking several photos of the surrounding views. This is one of my favorites from our trip that year, and it was taken in mid-September. The prairie grass giving way to the coral rock, along with the shadows from the clouds, and I feel very lucky to have had a few minutes to frame this view, and always remember this beautiful area of the country.