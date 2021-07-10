Just Enough, Central Oregon, USA

Picture Story

Oregon is home to so many iconic and well known places to photograph, it's very easy to spend all of your time at those locations. And I often find myself doing just that. However, exploring the more unknown and less trafficked parts of this gorgeous state I find very fulfilling, and you are often rewarded with extraordinary beauty and the opportunity to capture some really cool images.

Along highway 58 in central Oregon there are many campgrounds, rivers, streams, waterfalls, mountains, and even hot springs. I travel this part of the state a lot, and always bring my camera whenever I do because I know more often than not that I will find something beautiful, especially at sunrise and sunset times.

This spot happens to be one of my favorite places, a little stretch of water not far from the highway. During Autumn, the colors are vivid and bold, and the rushing water provides that magical chorus of peaceful sound which clears my mind almost instantly. I have spent hours in this spot, watching the water change colors and shapes while the colorful leaves fall from the trees. There is just something magical about the feeling you get in a place like this, and I look forward to every Autumn being able to spend some quiet time here.

For those of you who either live in the Northwest or have a chance to visit, be sure to travel just a little off of the more beaten paths... you will almost always be pleasantly surprised with what you find!

