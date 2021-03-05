JupiterIsland, Florida, USA by Pamela Walz













I knew that I wanted to take a long exposure of the rocks on the beach at Coral Cove on Jupiter Island, Florida. I preferred to take the photo in low light, this meant I would have to drive two hours in the dark to arrive shortly before daylight. I was lucky- there was a heavy morning fog that lingered long after daylight. I found the beach, saw the rocks on the beach and searched for a photo composition. I saw the rocks lining the shore and set up my gear. I took photos with and without a 3 stop ND. On this one photo with the filter on, the color, exposure , and streaks in the water looked the best.

