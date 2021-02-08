Juneau, Alaska, USA by Gary Weyandt

Picture Story

On a cruise-tour of Alaska, a float plane five glacier tour was a high point of our adventure. Just flying in a float plane was amazing but was insignificant in comparison to the Alaska landscape from this vantage point. The winter snowfall had been above average which added to the wintry scenes. The sunny day with distant clouds provided the perfect winter image of Alaska! The flight was narrated with descriptions of the glaciers and mountain peaks. I wish I had the GPS location for this image so I could place it on a map.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now