Joshua Tree NP, California, USA by Jon Norris

The Monolith and Dwarf Juniper in Joshua Tree National Park is a fairly well-known location but is unusual in the fact that they're perched on a rock above and behind a campsite - so access is sometimes difficult. I was lucky during this visit that no one was camped in the site so I could climb up the rock and get into position without disturbing anyone. I really like the simplicity and contrast of the monolith and the tree - both of which are very different in scale and texture - and the soft pastel blue/pink hue of the sky.

