Joshua Tree NP, California, USA by Jon Norris

This is one of my favorite spots in Joshua Tree as it's a little off the beaten track and therefore doesn't see too much traffic. It's a great place to watch the late afternoon sun cover the wide-open plain here with gorgeous light as it descends towards the horizon. On this day, I could see the clouds starting to form before the sunset, the color started to build, and then the sky treated us to the most incredible light show. The intensity continued to build for a good 10-15 minutes and then I took my shot.

