Joshua Tree NP, California, USA by Atanu Bandyopadhyay

Picture Story

While exploring the Chola Cactus Garden in Joshua Tree NP, for a sunset spot, we punctured our hands and feet with numerous bites of tiny cactii thorns. The worst part is, it hurts a lot while picking out the thorns from your skins. The pain stays for quite a while. But before and after sunset, these cactii retain the soft light very nicely for long long time. And they actually keep glowing in your photos. Hence the plan was to capture some soft glow and sunset. But there was cloud in the sky and the sun started beaming thru the crack near horizon just before sunset. So we thought to jump in right then and got some shots. Anyway, in the end of exploration, the effort somewhat paid off.

