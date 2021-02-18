Jasper NP, Alberta, Canada by Larry Day

Picture Story

Trudging through heavy snow in the mountains, I had expected to come across some stunning wide vista. Instead, the heavy fresh snow had made unique images throughout the fallen trees. This image reminded me of a dinosaur, but after taking the shot I wondered what animal may have used the hole or “eye” for shelter or a place to escape a predator. I reminded myself as I trudged on that the beautiful nature I was in was home to much more than people visiting National Parks. It is a fragile world......lets keep it safe.

