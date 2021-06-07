Jackson Lake, Grand Teton NP, Wyoming, USA

Picture Story

About a dozen years ago, my wife and I were taking a walk and I asked her if she could go somewhere on a trip, where would it be? Her first thought was Yellowstone National Park, so I started planning to visit. Yellowstone is very close to Grand Teton NP, so I added a couple days there as well.

Our lodging in the Teton area was along the shore of Jackson Lake, across from Mt. Moran. We arrived in the afternoon, and after dinner walked from our cabin over to the edge of the lake. The sky put on some color, and not having my tripod on me, I shot it hand held.

