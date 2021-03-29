Isles of Eigg and Rum, Scotland by Steven Marshall

Picture Story

The Small Isles of Eigg and Rùm viewed from Smirisary, Moidart, Scotland by Steven Marshall. Scotland has 40 National Scenic Areas which cover 13% of its land mass and they earn this designation because their outstanding scenery makes them the country’s finest Landscapes. Once of these areas is Morar, Moidart and Ardnamurchan on Scotland’s north-west coast. It contains a coastline of spectacular cliffs, dramatic rocky shores and beautiful white sand beaches. Added to all of this are breath-taking views of the Small Isles of Muck, Eigg, Rùm and Canna, which sit a few miles west out in the Sound of Arisaig and just south of the Isle of Skye.

As you travel from Morar and Moidart in the east, to Ardnamurchan in the west, your perspective of the Small Isles changes significantly, with both them and features on them coming into view and disappearing again after only a few miles. This everchanging view makes photographing both them and this coastline an absolute joy and a favourite location of mine from which to do this is Smirisary, an isolated and roadless crofting village that sits between a rocky foreshore and a steep hillside about two miles to the west of Glenuig.

I like to visit it in mid to late summer to photograph the colourful skies that are a feature of the sunsets there at that time of year and on a calm and beautiful August evening, I captured this image of the Isle of Eigg sitting in a flat calm sea and beneath a cloud filled sky, both of which painted with rose coloured hues from the setting sun. In it, you can see the distinctive silhouette of Eigg placed in front of the more distant of the peaks of the Rùm Cuillin. The image is a panorama made up of 6 images that were shot at 55mm on 1.5x crop factor APS-C sensor.

