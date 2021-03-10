Isle of Skye, Scotland by Jacques Geoffroy

Picture Story
I went to Scotland with friends for a photo excursion. One morning, on the Isle of Skye, I opened the door to this spectacular sight. I was blown away by the colours, the fog and the mountains’ patterns and lines. I used a 284 mm focal length (35 mm equiv.) to eternalize this magical moment. What a scene to start a day! For me, Isle of Skye is a photographer’s paradise. One week in paradise is too short. I will have to go back.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor