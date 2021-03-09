Isle of Rum from Arisaig, Scotland by Philip Stewart

Picture Story

After a calm and clear winter night camped on the beach in freezing conditions, it was made all worthwhile with this sunrise casting warm light on the Isle of Rùm mountain peaks contrasting with the cool blue waters at Arisaig on the west coast of Scotland. I had to act quick with catching the light as this hue of red on the mountain peaks didn't last long at all. I used my longer lens to make the island's mountainous landscape center stage in the image and only have a small amount of sky as there wasn't much interest there. This location also works well for sunset around mid-Spring as the sun sets behind the mountains.

