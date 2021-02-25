Isle-aux-Coudres, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

In October 2019, I spent a week in the magnificent region of Charlevoix. This region is well known for its fabulous landscapes. That day, I decided that sunset would be on the Isle-aux-Coudres, an island located in the middle of the St-Lawrence Seaway. I was drawn to the rock textures and lines pointing to the coloured clouds. I used my Leica DG wide-angle lens to capture this perfect moment.

