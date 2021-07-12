Into the Mystic, Idaho, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

While en route to a location I had scouted the day prior for a morning shoot I passed by a stream. Something was calling to me from that stream. As I drove by my mind would continually drift back to the stream. I knew that if I pulled over to look for a shot there I’d miss my opportunity for a morning shot at the place I had originally planned to go. Finally, I gave in. “There must be something there,” I thought.

I drove back to the area and pulled off the road and into the mystic I went, walking through the wet-dewy grass and shrubs. Dense vegetation and downed trees made the going slow and with the constant attack of mosquitoes, I started to second guess my decision. Suddenly, I could see an opening and as I got closer this image arose from the mist revealing this simple and yet dramatic scene. I used graduated ND’s to bring down the sky and to lengthen the overall time of the exposure to bring out a bit of motion in the water.

A lesson I learned on this particular morning is to listen to your internal voice. I had known that on this camping trip I would shoot a picture of a stream with strong compositional elements and unique color in the sky. I programmed my subconscious mind by continually imagining my shot with vivid detail. I believe that what we think about with strong conviction we can materialize into our life.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now