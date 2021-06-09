Infinite Light, Malibu, California, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

In Hebrew Ein Sof is understood as “…God prior to any self-manifestation…”The Zohar explains the term “Ein Sof” as, “…Before He gave any shape to the world, before He produced any form, He was alone, without form and without resemblance to anything else. Who then can comprehend how He was before the Creation?…”

Capturing the miracles of nature’s magnificence is the quest of any photographer. As artists we then use our imagination and intellect to explain our relationship with this natural world for which we exist, then share our experiences with the world in what ever form we aspire.

Inevitably the curiosity of our existential reality stands up before us and makes claim to us that this world we inhabit is not a random chance event. The miracle of life is a complexity unexplainable in its origin, and yet when gifted moments such as this, it’s difficult to comprehend anything other than divine creation.

On this October sunset, perched just below the rim of a shoreline bluff, my eyes were headed east, capturing a long exposure golden hour sun on a quiet little cove. As the light was fading the shot wasn’t working. I decided to peek over the rim of the bluff to see what the sun was doing, and this scene greeted me. It took my breath away. There was no time to plan, or fiddle with my gear, or get intellectually engaged, the sun was already gone and the light was leaving quickly. Without hesitation, I literally picked up my tripod, swung around and frantically started shooting, adjusting exposure on the fly in order to capture this moment before it faded into my memory with no record of the experience. I was certain that I was experiencing a “moment in life miracle”, I just wasn’t sure I was able to capture the image. Not until I returned home and fired up the studio did I realize “Infinite Light” had indeed graced my lens, allowing me to share the moment with you.

