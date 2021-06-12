Ile Du Guesclin, St Coulomb, Brittany, France

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

The Fort du Guesclin is built on an islet, the Ile du Guesclin, accessible at low tide, at Saint-Coulomb in Ille-et-Vilaine (Brittany), between Saint-Malo and Cancale.

This photo was taken at the end of December, at the time of year when the sun sets furthest south-west. If you follow the coastal path, which allows you to get some height, you will get a superb framing highlighting this exceptional place, and allowing to include the sunset in the composition.

On this day, the sky was not exactly as I wanted it to be, which led me to test different exposure times (from very short to very long!). This one (50 seconds) taken after sunset, allowed me to keep the beautiful colours of the sky and create movement in the sea.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now