Ile a L’Aigle, Montreal, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

Picture Story

Île à l’Aigle is a very small island located in the St-Lawrence Seaway nearby east side Montreal. I planned to take the shot at sunset to enjoy nice colors. Landscape photography in big cities is not always an easy task. It is very useful to use long lens to isolate the subject. I used a focal length of 400mm (35mm eq) and the use of a 10 stop ND filter gave me a 15 sec. exposure which amplified the reflection. Once again, the live time feature on my camera gave me a perfect histogram.

