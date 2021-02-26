Ice Details, Autria by Sonja Jordan

Picture Story

I was on a nice winter hiking with snow shoes in the mountains when I noticed a small lake near the hiking path. The temperatures were very cold the days before, so the whole water surface was frozen. On closer inspection I discovered frozen air bubbles in the ice. Ice is always fascinating and offers many different motifs! So I took my macro lense and could take much pictures of ice details. I like such minimalistic pictures of details with shapes, forms and different colours.

