Ice Aliens, West Linn, Oregon, USA by Gabriel Miller

Picture Story

During the most brutal ice storm we have ever experienced in Oregon, there were many scenes of unusual beauty within the chaos and destruction. This was one of many intimate scenes I couldn't help but marvel at during two days of intense freezing rain. The morning after it stopped, the sun shone through the ice and snow and the light was just incredible. We were without power for 5 days and it wasn't easy, but as always we will recover, and so will nature.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now