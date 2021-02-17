Hyland PR, Bloomington, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Picture Story

As an amateur photographer living in Minnesota, I look forward to winter. What I like most about winter is the ever changing landscapes. The weather can go from fog to rain to ice to snow all in one day. I see ice and snowstorm as opportunities to take photos of magical landscapes. The biggest issue in taking advantage of these photo opportunities can be getting there, but if you live in Minnesota you learn how to drive on icy snow covered roads. One of my favorite winter weather conditions is fog. In this photo, the fog adds a softness to the photo and creates different layers of detail in the fog.

