Hyland Park Reserve, Bloomington, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Picture Story

In Minnesota, winter can last up to six months. Many peopled do not look forward to winter, but not me. As much as I hate being cold, I love the changing scenery. While snow and ice frustrate most people, I see it as a photo opportunity. I've learned to drive on snow and ice, so I can get out to take photos during any ice or snow storm. When temperature warm up during the winter, we can also get fog. I love how the fog can soften any subject. In this photo, I especially like how the fog gets thicker as one looks up the photo.

