Hyland Park Reserve, Bloomington, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Picture Story

I love fog. I like how fog can transform a landscape, by softening any subject and hiding any imperfections in the background. I especially like the effect of the sun coming through the fog. I have learned to forecast fog, by watching the dew points, temperatures, humidity and winds for my favorite locations. I have one particular spot that is a great spot for morning fog. It is a small pond surrounded by marshland, hills and trees. The pond is lower than its surroundings and, therefore is somewhat protected from the wind. This photo was taken next to that pond when the morning sun first came out.

