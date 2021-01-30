Huisinis, Isle of Harris, Scotland by Ladislav Rombald

Picture Story

I took this photo on the west coast of the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides in 2018. The sand from the local beach by the Atlantic Ocean reached about 200m inland. Sand dunes were so high that you could not see the beach and the ocean when you were standing among them. The dunes were so diverse and spiral that one felt like walking in a maze.

It was a pleasure and fun to take pictures in such a beautiful and quiet place.

Although, it was a tourist season and the weather was good, I was the only one in the area except from stray sheep. I definitely want to return to that place.

