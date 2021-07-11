    Search
    Horsehead Rock at Wallaga Lakes, NSW Australia
    By Ryan Payne

    Picture Story

    In April 2019 we went for a camping trip to Lake Wallaga, NSW. I had always wanted to go and do a sunrise shoot at Horsehead Rock which can only really be reached on low tides and calm seas as you need to do some rock scrambling around a headland to get to the ideal locations.

    I was in luck, the weather was fantastic and the sunrise forecast looked more than promising. It was a warm morning and with the low tide at sunrise the beach sand was pristine and I was the only one there.

    With clouds that were gloriously high and just a splash of colour I took this image which is my most favourite to date.

    After a very satisfying photography session, I packed up and headed back to have breakfast with my family. A morning I will never forget.

