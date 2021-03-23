Horn-Bad Meinberg, Germany by Avishek Patra

Picture Story

In photography, we wait for moments. Not hours, not minutes, a mere few moments. Such moments, when one is lucky to experience such can make you jump over the moon. And when missed can make you miserable for days to come. Such moments cannot be created. Either one has to be very patient or extremely lucky, or maybe sometimes both to catch these fleeting yet precious moments of pure magic. Why I say so much of moments today? Because today I share an image of such a magic moment that came to me one rainy, gloomy, frustrating morning.

It was another of my late night trips, one of the several that I took during the raging pandemic last year. These night trips allowed me to satisfy my photography urges while making sure that I was keeping safe during these torrid times. Anyway, to reach the place, I had driven over 3.5 hours and made all my plans for some astrophotography and sunrise shots. However, the weather gods as always had other plans. A thin covering of cloud throughout the sky meant I could not make any night sky photography. And to make it worse, it started pouring down from around 4 am to dash all my hopes for a sunrise photo. Sleeping grumpily inside my car, I cursed the weather. I don't know how long I had slept but I woke up around 7 am. Looking outside the car, it was still raining - but somewhat the intensity had decreased. I got out of the car and looking around in the drizzle, I could see some light through the clouds on one side of the sky. And I could also see the clouds were moving fast due to some wind above. This is all the hope I needed and ran out with my bag towards the location I had planned to shoot. As I dashed through the forested path I paused to see what was in front of me. Somewhere in the clouds there was one small break and sunlight gushed through it to pierce through the trees. And while it still drizzled over my head, I could see the golden light ahead of me, lighting up the droplets of water on the twigs and branches as if they were a bunch of diamonds. I had my moment. Not the one I planned for, not the one I wanted to capture... but rather a much more precious one. A mixture of patience and luck and my trip was well paid off.

