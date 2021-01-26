Honeybee City Park, Tucson, Arizona, USA by Nancy Russell

Picture Story

This image was taken in the early morning hours on a photography workshop trip to Arizona. I was looking for a different perspective in photographing the cactus. Earlier in the week we worked on side lighting and backlighting which was a lot of fun. But the early morning light needed something different. I liked this group of cactus and bushes so I decided to make them a silhouette. Then I noticed the moon. I wanted it in the image so placed it between the cactus arms. The sun started lighting up the clouds so I shot quickly since I knew the light would fade fast. This was the feeling I wanted for the image. The moon was the extra piece that I did not anticipate. But it definitely was worth getting up early to photograph.

