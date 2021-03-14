Hohenschwangau, Bavaria, Germany by Avishek Patra

Picture Story

Mornings are magical... just that often we are too much on a hurry to notice the magic. And this magic scene appeared in front of me on fine morning, when I was driving along the road near Hohenschwangau last year. I had nearly driven past it when this moss-patched tree caught my eyes. It is a bit unusual that a simple thing like a tree would catch one's eye from the place I was. I am sure thousands have passed this tree without much as glimpsing at it. However, the people are hardly to blame when just a km or so ahead, perched on the mountain-top, one can see the star of Hohenschwangau - the famous Neuschwanstein Castle. And I was guilty of same, driving past the previous evening to rush up the mountain path to capture the majestic castle.

However, when the next morning I turned up at the same location, this brilliant tree with the radiance of the young sun in its background, stood tall like a sentinel. Especially with the golden yellow background contrasting the tree's dark trunk, I simply loved this subtle, soft-colored scene! And out came the long lens to capture this simple but brilliant scene. A true gem representing everything I love about Bavaria!! The subtle, soft mornings... the fresh greenery of the meadows... the wooden cottages jutting out in the middle of the lush green. This is Bavaria!

This is an image that is very close to my heart, as this is one of the few times I was able to get over the glimmer of the 'obvious' to capture the magic that surrounds us every day, every morning.

