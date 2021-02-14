Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio, USA by Roy Goldsberry

Picture Story

I have been to visit Hocking Hills State Park near Logan, Ohio several times. So far, these visits had always been from spring to fall. There are multiple caves, small canyons, and waterfalls in the area. I had heard that it was also a very fine winter destination, and so my wife and I planned to try that out during the second week of February.

We arrived on a Sunday afternoon, and settled into our cabin. There are several, separated areas that make up the park, and we decided to start with Old Mans Cave the next morning.

From the parking lot, there were instructions to follow just one of the trails around the area in a clockwise direction only, in order to maintain better social distancing. That had us starting at the upper falls end, and then following the stream past the cave and on to the lower falls. Many pathways and stairs were fully covered by ice, and we had ice cleats for our boots. All along, there were many large groupings of icicles sprouting out of the low cliff walls and from any falling source of water.

After an hour or so of shooting photos, we were below the cave. The last attraction was the Lower Falls, which required going up a couple stories worth of icy steps, and back down to stream level. The falls looked good, and there were also ice formations on the nearby rock walls. I went around the edge of the pool below the falls in order to see if I could get some of that ice in a shot together with the waterfall. That is what you see here, and it was one of my favorite photos of the whole trip.

