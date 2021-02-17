Hinterstoder, Austria by Peter Richter

Picture Story

This is an image back to December 2012. My wife and I spent some days before Christmas hiking in Hinterstoder in Upper Austria. Due to inhospitable weather conditions, I did not take my full camera equipment with me, instead I had a Canon PowerShot in my pocket. When we started on that morning, the mountains were completely hidden in fog and clouds. Around midday we had a quite interesting view, and I tried to capture the mystic and sublime atmosphere.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now