Hinterstoder, Austria by Peter Richter

Picture Story
This is an image back to December 2012. My wife and I spent some days before Christmas hiking in Hinterstoder in Upper Austria. Due to inhospitable weather conditions, I did not take my full camera equipment with me, instead I had a Canon PowerShot in my pocket. When we started on that morning, the mountains were completely hidden in fog and clouds. Around midday we had a quite interesting view, and I tried to capture the mystic and sublime atmosphere.
Hey Visitor
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments
• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor