Highlands Hammock SP, Florida, USA by Steve Nelson

Highlands Hammock State Park offers a boardwalk through and old Florida cypress forest. If you get there early before the wind kicks up you can get some great shots looking down into the dark water reflecting the tall cypress trees. This morning was cold in terms of Florida temperatures in the high 40F range limiting the number of people on the boardwalk just after the park opens. Looking down and with this lens perspective makes the tall trees look even taller. And then a black and white treatment adds a bit of mystery with the lens distortion giving it a bit of a cathedral feeling.

