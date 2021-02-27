Highlands Hammock SP, Florida, USA by Steve Nelson













Picture Story

A quiet walk through cypress trees on the boardwalk leads to a scene over a small, slow running stream. The quietness is soothing and the scene tranquil. All you can hear is the sound of a woodpecker off in the distance. This image of the cypress trees in pastel colors just optimized my mood that day. It is hard to get serenity out of the confusion of trees in Florida swamps, but this one did it for me. It optimized my feeling at that moment in time.

