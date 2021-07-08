High Shoals Falls, South Mountains State Park, North Carolina, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

With beautiful waterfalls almost everywhere, North Carolina is always one of the best place for photography in my opinion. Every year in Autumn, I will try to capture some of the waterfalls with the beautiful leaves in North Carolina.

In October 2020, after staying at home for almost a year at home due to COVID, I decided to take a trip to North Carolina for some waterfalls. I choose South Mountains State Park, which is located in of the most rugged area in the state. Within the state park, there is a 80 feet high water fall called High Shoals Falls. In order to access the waterfall, you will have to climb through a series of narrow wooden boardwalks, which is leading to the top of the waterfall eventually.

This picture was taken in the middle section of the board walk. During the pandemic, to most of the people the only way to get some freshness outside their homes is to hiking in a relatively remote state park. Therefore I remember there were a lot of people walking on the narrow boardwalk and it's even hard to pass each other. I waited on the boardwalk for an opportunity to set up my gears and eventually I successfully took this picture with people gathering around watching what I was doing.

