High Fens Nature Reserve, Belgium by Markus van Hauten

Picture Story

In 2011 a fire raged in the "High Fens" and this small forest also fell victim to it and left behind these mystical and bizarre dead tree trunks. In their exposed position on a plateau, these trees are also exposed to often strong winds. Some of these trees in this picture fell victim to the last major storm in February 2020. I was really happy that I was able to capture the prevailing situation in the picture. The cloud height forecast was a little unclear but I wouldn't be a landscape photographer if I hadn't tried that. In the end I wasn't disappointed and shortly after sunrise the cloud cover tore open and light fog kept moving through the scenery. I was able to take this picture and a few others that made me very happy.

Hey Visitor

Benefits of VIP membership:

