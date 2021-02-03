High Fens, Belgium by Robert Bonsels

Picture Story

It was a beautiful morning in the area called High Fens in Belgium. It had snowed a lot over last three days and the landscape and the trees were all covered in a nice layer of soft snow. When the sky started to turn into some amazing sunrise colors, the landscaped was glowing like I've never seen this before. I looked for some snowy waves which fits perfectly as foreground while a single tree was my main object in this composition.

