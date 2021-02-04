High Fens, Belgium by Federico Fernandez-Corugedo

Picture Story

I was on a hike a couple of weeks ago in the High Fens (province of Liège, Belgium, the highest point of Belgium and close to the German border, in the middle of a mild snow storm not having much luck with finding any interesting subjects when I stumbled upon this group of scattered birches. They looked like a groupe of spectators waiting calmly for the bigger storm to roll over them. Thus the tittle “Waiting for the storm”. The 5 hour hike was worth it as later more subjects started popping out. Never give up, sometimes you just have to wait for it to come to you. Like the storm.

