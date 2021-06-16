Hidden Waterfall, Blue Ridge Parkway, NC, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Over the Memorial Day weekend, my husband, David and I traveled to Blowing Rock, NC. David has been "hired" as my unpaid assistant. He actually does a fairly good job.

The two of us love to go hiking and exploring new places. We are very spur of the moment type people. We were driving a stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway pulling over every time we saw a hiking trail. No plans, just stopping, hiking and taking pictures.

We actually tried to avoid the "overlooks" and places where there a lot of cars. We found many great trails that way.

We were lucky to stop at one trail that had a great little stream with multiple "waterfalls" along it. I did get some fairly decent shots of the moving water. While they are not majestic waterfalls, they are picturesque. This particular picture has the visual effect of a larger waterfall framed by rocks. I let my camera do the work for me and I chose shutter priority setting and moved it to the "flowing" side. I did need to work on getting the exposure just right. That took a bit of time, but I was able to get a few decent shots, here is one of my favorites.

