Haukland Beach, Lofoten Islands, Norway by David DesRochers

Picture Story

Traveling to a winter destination always carries the risk of an extreme weather event interfering with travel plans. My journey to the Lofoten Islands started out without a hitch but when I arrived in Bodo for a short flight to Leknes, I was greeted with the beginning of a major snowstorm. My flight canceled, my only option was to board a ferry that was scheduled to stop in Leknes. Three hours into my Vestfjorden crossing, I was told that all forms of ground transportation had been cancelled. My four-hour journey turned into 6 hours before I arrived at Svolvær where I found shelter for the night.

I arrived in Leknes the next day where the snow was measured, not in inches but in feet. Traveling around was a challenge but the landscape had been transformed into a magical place with fresh clean snow as far as the eye could see.

Haukland Beach is one of the must-see locations for any landscape photographer. I arrived before sunrise and was greeted by strong winds and cold temperatures. I took a series of photos and walked through deep snow towards the beach. Minutes before sunrise, the clouds over the mountain turned pink and the scene before me was bathed in soft morning light. I steadied my tripod and took a series of images before moving on.

Of all the winter destinations I have had the privilege of visiting, the Lofoten Islands were among the most impressive and the weather event that delayed my travels was an inconvenience any photographer would welcome.

