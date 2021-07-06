Hatchet Pond, New Forest, Hampshire, England

I drive past this location one evening every fortnight and always stop if there is looking like a nice sunset is possible. I scouted around for an hour looking for the right shot and settled on this angle. Got the tripod as low as it would go and bracketed the shot.

