Hastings, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Picture Story

I am always on the lookout for a beautiful sunset. I watch the clouds at the end of the day in order to determine, where I can catch the best sunset. One day while driving around at the end of the day, I came across this bunch of trees on the top of a hill dividing two fields. The trees were in the perfect location for a sunset silhouette. I went back to these trees several different days trying to get a photograph of a sunset. The sunset in this photo was one of those sunsets that colors the entire sky.

