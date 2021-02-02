Harz National Park, Germany by Abhishek Dey













Picture Story

As the winter in here in Europe, such scenes can be fascinating and mysterious at the same time. Snow-covered trees and dense fog keeps playing around with your imagination. Recently I watched this beautiful drama series on Netflix called The Queen's Gambit. As human psychology always leads our imagination to something that has an impression on our immediate memory, the title of the image explains how I visualised this scene as Queen and her Pawns. Snow sculptures make things so very beautiful and your imaginations can add innumerable stories to it.

