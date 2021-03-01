Hardwick Hall, Derbyshire, England by David Hawkes













Follow us Follow us

Picture Story

This was the first photograph of a mad day that saw me visit and photograph in 4 English counties and visit the village my great grandmother came from to look for grave stones - only to find a group of volunteers mapping them out that afternoon! The purpose was actually to go and pick up my (driverless and elderly ex-boss) from friends 200 miles away in Worcestershire I had taken her to stay with 3 days earlier; friends she had known for 60 years but hadn’t been able to see for years.

Setting off ridiculously early as I couldn’t sleep I went to Hardwick Hall in Derbyshire (a National Trust property built by the famous Bess of Hardwick back in the C16th) arriving before dawn and in thick mist to find the gates closed. It wasn’t disappointing though because as the sun rose the colours of an especially early Autumn (Fall) here contrasting with the lovely eggshell blue gates looked gorgeous.

I tried to capture this best as I could using an Olympus Pen-F and Sigma 60mm lens. It was darker than this perhaps looks, needing an exposure of 1/60th and f2.8 at ISO 1250. Without the IBIS in the camera I would never have been able to get a shot, as I didn’t have room for a tripod.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now