Hanksville, Utah, USA by Robert Strain

Picture Story

When looking down on badlands it is easy to get overwhelmed by the entire view, especially if skies have cooperated with clouds and sunrise or sunset color. It can pay dividends to try to put on a long lens in search of compelling smaller compositions. I did that here during the blue hour while waiting for the light to cooperate for the more expansive view. With calm winds, it was possible to use a fairly long exposure time while keeping the ISO low. This image was created as a panorama from just three vertical exposures. The image tells a story of the beauty that can occur over time...for our earth, that means eons, but for our bodies it means just a few decades.

Hey Visitor

