Half Dome, Yosemite NP, California, USA by Anca Popa

Picture Story

Half Dome is one of the most iconic landmarks in all of Yosemite Valley. Because of that I think it’s hard to get an unique or different photo as so many people before you have done it. Yosemite is beautiful to visit and photograph no matter the season, so all you’ll need to do is check the weather and hope for some fog to make your shot a bit more dramatic. I took this photo in February after a break in the snowstorm. The clouds were low almost creating a natural vignette around the Half Dome. I’ve decided to make it a black and white photo emphasize the contrast and dramatism of the landscape.

